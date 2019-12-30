Vodi X Hits Market Cap of $344,651.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $344,651.00 and $689.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vodi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Vodi X has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vodi X Token Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX.

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit.

