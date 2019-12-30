Warburg Research Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

SOW has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €31.28 ($36.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. Software has a twelve month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of €35.22 ($40.95).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

