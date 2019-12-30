Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Short Interest Update

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

NYSE WRE opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

