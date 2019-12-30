Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Watsco posted sales of $991.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 734,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 695,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 692,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 376,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $180.73 on Monday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $182.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.