Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $869,815.00 and approximately $448.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

