Waves Price Tops $1.07 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00014660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Upbit, Binance and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $107.70 million and $103.58 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,735,864 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, YoBit, Huobi, Exrates, Upbit, Coinrail, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinbe, COSS, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Kuna, Exmo, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.