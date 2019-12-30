WavesGo (WGO) Hits Market Cap of $102,438.00

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. WavesGo has a total market cap of $102,438.00 and $2.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WavesGo has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,527,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,127 tokens. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

