WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $15.84 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. WAX has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $97,089.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,590,528,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 977,115,812 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, C2CX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Huobi, Bibox, Upbit, Kucoin, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

