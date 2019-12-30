Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Stephens began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,511,000 after purchasing an additional 248,126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,139,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $52.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

