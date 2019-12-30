Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

12/21/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

12/16/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/4/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2019 – Ameris Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $42.91. 6,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,550. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

