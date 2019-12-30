Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kion Group (KGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kion Group (FRA: KGX):

12/30/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA:KGX opened at €61.56 ($71.58) on Monday. Kion Group AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.70.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

