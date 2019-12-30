WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 73,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $442,529.22. In the last three months, insiders bought 658,308 shares of company stock worth $3,813,976. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $676,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

