Wild Beast Block Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $2,917.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00586165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

