William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.86. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIF. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $133.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.16 and a 1 year high of $134.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.