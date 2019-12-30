William Blair Initiates Coverage on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,247,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

