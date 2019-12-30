WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WCAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

WCAGY opened at $59.25 on Monday. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

