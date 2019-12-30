WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,940,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

