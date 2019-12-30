Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.18 Million

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $667.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.40 million and the lowest is $652.63 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $652.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,852,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 605,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.43 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

