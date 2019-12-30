W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Update

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 10,640,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $796.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

