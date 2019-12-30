X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 637,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 436,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 416,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95). Analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

