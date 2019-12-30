XDNA Price Tops $0.0161 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One XDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. XDNA has a market cap of $72,962.00 and $75.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 295.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,561,410 coins and its circulating supply is 4,530,608 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

