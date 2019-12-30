XEL Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. XEL has a market cap of $424,863.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, XEL has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

