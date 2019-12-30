Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,558,000 after acquiring an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 468,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 804,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 470,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

XPER opened at $18.37 on Monday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

