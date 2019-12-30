YEE (YEE) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. YEE has a market cap of $1.20 million and $117,965.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, CoinTiger and OKEx. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, ABCC, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

