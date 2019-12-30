Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.29. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $77,150.00. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 78,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $1,187,728.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,307 shares of company stock worth $8,589,908. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Yext by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Yext by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

