Zacks: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $132.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allakos an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 776,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 680,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allakos by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 449,407 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 314,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,900,000 after acquiring an additional 152,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $97.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. Allakos has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of -1.13.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

