Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

