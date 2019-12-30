Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.37. Asante Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen cut shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

PUMP opened at $11.02 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply