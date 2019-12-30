Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.37. Asante Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen cut shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

PUMP opened at $11.02 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

