Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report sales of $257.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.60 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $219.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $137.42.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

