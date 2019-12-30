Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO opened at $85.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $126.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concho Resources (CXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.