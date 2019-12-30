Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Crossamerica Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crossamerica Partners stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a P/E ratio of 164.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.20.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

