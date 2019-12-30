Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.35. Employers reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.58 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,708,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 12.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 441,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 24.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

