Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will report $94.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.77 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $86.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $366.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $371.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $375.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.21 million to $389.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE GLOP opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

