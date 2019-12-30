Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce sales of $689.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $643.06 million. Groupon posted sales of $799.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $2.33 on Monday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.