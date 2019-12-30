Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to announce $536.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.70 million. Air Lease reported sales of $449.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,123 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $168,541,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

