Zacks: Analysts Expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). BeyondAirInc . reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Several research firms have commented on XAIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 10,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,722.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 190,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $696,999.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 821,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,623.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824.

XAIR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,884. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

