Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $834.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Funko has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,159,312.50. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 41.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.4% in the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

