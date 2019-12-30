Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Goldman Sachs BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.53. 230,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.