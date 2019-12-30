Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,155,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,662. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply