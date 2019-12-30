Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,155,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,662. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

