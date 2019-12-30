Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $21.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.86.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

