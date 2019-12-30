Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.