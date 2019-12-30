Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

URI opened at $168.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $98.78 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after purchasing an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 38,658.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

