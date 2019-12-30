Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.23 Million

Analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will announce sales of $284.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $285.40 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $285.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:WOW opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 18,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $108,538.80. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 658,308 shares of company stock worth $3,813,976. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

