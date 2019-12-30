Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $9.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $34.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $52.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $62.68 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $144.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $44.65 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

