Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.02. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $94.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

