Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $59.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.35 million to $65.89 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $60.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $201.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.68 million to $208.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $203.71 million, with estimates ranging from $190.06 million to $221.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

HALO opened at $17.98 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 539,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

