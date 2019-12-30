Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.61 Million

Analysts expect that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will post $237.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.89 million. Knowles reported sales of $223.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $858.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $858.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $900.49 million, with estimates ranging from $872.10 million to $911.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of KN opened at $20.94 on Monday. Knowles has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $471,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,768 shares in the company, valued at $870,862.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Knowles by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $13,134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 38.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.