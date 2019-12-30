Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $130.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.96 million to $130.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $104.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $567.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.50 million to $569.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $682.69 million, with estimates ranging from $677.46 million to $693.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $121.70 on Monday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,182,530.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,539,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

