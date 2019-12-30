Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Announce -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.23). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.10. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

