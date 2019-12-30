Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will announce sales of $72.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.70 million. Varonis Systems posted sales of $87.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year sales of $253.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $254.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.86 million, with estimates ranging from $258.20 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4,936.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 460,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 451,344 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 214,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 398.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $78.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

